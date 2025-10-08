Left Menu

Espionage Accusations Shake International NGO in Burkina Faso

Eight employees from the International NGO Safety Organisation in Burkina Faso are facing charges of espionage and treason. Accusations include gathering sensitive information, allegedly violating national legislation. The NGO disputes these claims, asserting their operations aimed to support humanitarian planning and maintain safety amid rising regional security threats.

Updated: 08-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Eight employees of the International NGO Safety Organisation, including four foreign nationals and a country director, have been arrested in Burkina Faso, charged with espionage and treason. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana announced the charges on Tuesday, claiming the NGO collected sensitive military information in violation of national laws.

The arrests come as Burkina Faso faces increasing jihadist attacks. Sana accused the NGO of gathering details on military operations, insurgent movements, and calculating death tolls post-attacks. Anthony Neal of INSO refuted the claims, stating the NGO's work is critical for humanitarian NGOs to plan and ensure the safety of their staff.

Despite the organization's suspension ordered in July, Neal explained that INSO maintained a presence in the country to liaise with authorities after their director's detention. He emphasized that INSO communicated with the authorities regarding staff contracts and reiterated their commitment to resolving any concerns with the government.

