CBI Cracks Down on International Digital Fraud Network

The CBI conducted searches in multiple states connected to an international digital fraud case. After analyzing thousands of IP addresses and bank accounts, the operation revealed a sophisticated network involving foreign parties and Indian middlemen. The investigation uncovered significant financial flows and communication connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday spearheaded a major crackdown on a sprawling international digital fraud network. Raids were conducted at 40 locations in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal, unveiling a complex scheme that allegedly swindled victims out of Rs 4.5 crore.

Tracked by the Ministry of Home Affairs' I4C unit, the investigation involved an exhaustive analysis of over 15,000 IP addresses and banking accounts used in the fraud. The CBI has identified 40 operatives who managed to syphon funds via mule accounts and a makeshift hawala system, facilitating both domestic and international operations.

Seized materials, such as digital devices and communication archives, are currently under scrutiny to map the fraud's entire scope. Early findings suggest financial transactions largely manipulated by high-speed fintech services and supported by an intricate back-end operation linking foreign perpetrators with Indian facilitators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

