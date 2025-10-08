CBI Cracks Down on International Digital Fraud Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday spearheaded a major crackdown on a sprawling international digital fraud network. Raids were conducted at 40 locations in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal, unveiling a complex scheme that allegedly swindled victims out of Rs 4.5 crore.

Tracked by the Ministry of Home Affairs' I4C unit, the investigation involved an exhaustive analysis of over 15,000 IP addresses and banking accounts used in the fraud. The CBI has identified 40 operatives who managed to syphon funds via mule accounts and a makeshift hawala system, facilitating both domestic and international operations.

Seized materials, such as digital devices and communication archives, are currently under scrutiny to map the fraud's entire scope. Early findings suggest financial transactions largely manipulated by high-speed fintech services and supported by an intricate back-end operation linking foreign perpetrators with Indian facilitators.

