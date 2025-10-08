Freedom for French-German Cyclist amid Iran Tensions

French-German national Lennart Monterlos has been freed from Iranian detention and returned safely to France, outgoing French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed. Monterlos, an 18-year-old cyclist, had been detained since June over espionage allegations and was acquitted earlier this week as reported by Tasnim news agency.

French officials, including Barrot and President Emmanuel Macron, continue to demand the release of French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who remain detained in Iran since 2022. Iran has been accused by France of holding these individuals arbitrarily under harsh conditions, akin to torture, and denying them proper consular access.

Accusations against Kohler and Paris include spying for Israel's Mossad, which France deems baseless. Diplomatic discussions are progressing following France's withdrawal of a case at the International Court of Justice concerning the prisoners' consular rights. Reports suggest a potential exchange involving Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian student detained in France, might be in consideration.

