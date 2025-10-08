Terror in Manchester: Synagogue Attack Sparks Alarm

In a shocking incident in Manchester, a terror attack targeted the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. The attacker, identified as Jihad al Shamie, made a distressing 999 call pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State during his deadly assault.

Al Shamie's attack, marked by violence involving a car and a knife, tragically led to the deaths of two individuals. The swift response from police, however, resulted in Al Shamie's own death, preventing further casualties. This incident has sparked a comprehensive investigation into the terrorist's motives and the possible influence of extremist ideology on his actions.

Among the victims were Adrian Daulby, who bravely attempted to stop the assailant at the synagogue, and Melvin Cravitz, a worshipper trying to prevent the attacker's entry. As investigations unfold, the community remains vigilant and committed to understanding the factors contributing to this tragic event.

