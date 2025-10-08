Left Menu

Terror in Manchester: Synagogue Attack Sparks Alarm

The Manchester synagogue attack involved a terrorist, Jihad al Shamie, who pledged allegiance to ISIS. Al Shamie attempted to enter the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, resulting in two deaths before police neutralized him. Investigations continue into his motives and influence by extremist ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:10 IST
In a shocking incident in Manchester, a terror attack targeted the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. The attacker, identified as Jihad al Shamie, made a distressing 999 call pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State during his deadly assault.

Al Shamie's attack, marked by violence involving a car and a knife, tragically led to the deaths of two individuals. The swift response from police, however, resulted in Al Shamie's own death, preventing further casualties. This incident has sparked a comprehensive investigation into the terrorist's motives and the possible influence of extremist ideology on his actions.

Among the victims were Adrian Daulby, who bravely attempted to stop the assailant at the synagogue, and Melvin Cravitz, a worshipper trying to prevent the attacker's entry. As investigations unfold, the community remains vigilant and committed to understanding the factors contributing to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

