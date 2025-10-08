Left Menu

Assault in Ambedkar Nagar: Police Investigate Attack on Three Men

Three men were injured in an attack by a group in Ambedkar Nagar, South Delhi. Mayank was assaulted on his way to Kalkaji temple. His uncle Anil Kumar and Shakti Swami were also attacked when they intervened. The assault allegedly involved demands for Rs 10,000. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:35 IST
In a shocking incident in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, three men sustained injuries following an alleged attack by a group of local residents. Police sources revealed that the incident came to light on Sunday when they received information from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Victim Mayank reported that while en route to Kalkaji temple, he was stopped and assaulted by the group. His uncle, Anil Kumar, and another associate, Shakti Swami, also faced aggression when they attempted to intervene.

The attackers purportedly demanded Rs 10,000 from Mayank, which he did not comply with. Statements from all injured individuals have been recorded, and a formal case has been filed. Authorities are actively pursuing the suspects, who have been identified as Dakshinpuri residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

