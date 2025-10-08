Left Menu

Ceasefire on the Horizon: Gaza Conflict Peace Talks Progress

Efforts are underway, spearheaded by Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, and the US, to establish a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel after a two-year conflict in Gaza. While progress has been made, challenges remain, including Hamas disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal, alongside regional security concerns involving Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:37 IST
Ceasefire on the Horizon: Gaza Conflict Peace Talks Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

International negotiators are making significant strides towards a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Speaking in Ankara alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan noted that Turkish, Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators are pushing to finalize an American proposal for an immediate ceasefire.

The plan also encompasses the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Optimism remains high, yet discussions continue around key issues such as Hamas's disarmament and the future governance of Gaza. The talks aim to bring an end to a devastating two-year war that has resulted in massive civilian casualties and destruction across Gaza.

Beyond the immediate conflict, regional security issues persist, with Syria demanding a return to pre-existing boundaries and voicing concern over Israel's actions in the region. Al-Shibani emphasized the importance of timely integration of Syrian Democratic Forces into the national military to stabilize the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
4
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025