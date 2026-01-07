Left Menu

Syria Demands Concrete Timeline for Israeli Withdrawal in Peace Talks

A Syrian official emphasized the need for a clear timeline for Israeli withdrawal during talks with Israel. The latest U.S.-brokered discussions in Paris included a proposal to halt Israeli military actions against Syria. Israel's defense ministry has not yet commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:35 IST
Syria Demands Concrete Timeline for Israeli Withdrawal in Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In ongoing peace talks with Israel, a Syrian official underscored the necessity of a clear and binding timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from Syrian territory seized after December 2024. The official stressed that without this timeline, progress on key issues remains hindered.

The talks, held on Monday and Tuesday in Paris under U.S. mediation, concluded with a U.S. initiative suggesting a suspension of all Israeli military activities against Syria. This move marks a significant step in addressing regional tensions.

As of now, Israel's defense ministry has not issued a response to this proposed initiative. The absence of a formal statement leaves questions surrounding Israel's stance on the military cessation plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

 Global
2
Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

 Global
3
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
4
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026