Syria Demands Concrete Timeline for Israeli Withdrawal in Peace Talks
A Syrian official emphasized the need for a clear timeline for Israeli withdrawal during talks with Israel. The latest U.S.-brokered discussions in Paris included a proposal to halt Israeli military actions against Syria. Israel's defense ministry has not yet commented.
In ongoing peace talks with Israel, a Syrian official underscored the necessity of a clear and binding timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from Syrian territory seized after December 2024. The official stressed that without this timeline, progress on key issues remains hindered.
The talks, held on Monday and Tuesday in Paris under U.S. mediation, concluded with a U.S. initiative suggesting a suspension of all Israeli military activities against Syria. This move marks a significant step in addressing regional tensions.
As of now, Israel's defense ministry has not issued a response to this proposed initiative. The absence of a formal statement leaves questions surrounding Israel's stance on the military cessation plan.
