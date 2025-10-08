Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Strategy: Ending Naxalism by 2026

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has outlined a strategy to eliminate Naxalism from the state by March 2026. Emphasizing aggressive action, Yadav praised the downgrading of Balaghat's risk status and highlighted the importance of employment in reducing Naxalite activity. He also urged action on illegal immigration and drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh is on a mission to eradicate Naxalism, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announcing an ambitious plan to free the state of the insurgency by March 2026. In a recent press conference, Yadav outlined a robust strategy involving aggressive police action and public confidence-building.

The Chief Minister applauded the reduction of Naxalite activity in Balaghat district, which has been shifted from a highly Naxal-affected category to a general category by the Union Home Ministry. Yadav highlighted initiatives like youth employment, which he said was crucial in integrating locals into mainstream society and countering insurgent influence.

Beyond Naxalism, Yadav addressed issues of illegal immigration and drug abuse, underscoring coordinated efforts with neighboring states to tackle these challenges. The Chief Minister's comprehensive security mandate includes enhanced information systems for rapid incident response and closer ties between police and administrative officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

