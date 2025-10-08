Demand for CBI Probe into Odisha's Police Exam Scam Intensifies
The Biju Janata Dal's youth and student wings have demanded a CBI investigation into alleged corruption in Odisha's police sub-inspector recruitment exams, citing deeply felt grievances among the state's students. With arrests made for bribery, public demonstrations are underway to seek justice.
- Country:
- India
The opposition Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) youth and students' wings have escalated calls for a CBI investigation into alleged corruption in the hiring process for police sub-inspectors in Odisha.
Chinmaya Sahu, president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, criticized the state government for outsourcing recruitment to private agencies and alleged a 'cash for job' scandal that has demoralized students. Thousands of candidates are reportedly affected, leading to a state-wide demonstration.
Arrests have already been made, including 114 aspirants and brokers involved in securing deals for government jobs. The Chief Minister has pledged accountability, promising punishment for those involved regardless of their influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)