Daring Heist: Neighbors Turned Criminals Unravel VHP Leader Robbery

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested four suspects for allegedly robbing the residence of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, officials announced on Wednesday.

Following their capture, authorities paraded the accused with shaved heads through the village, a move confirmed by Palwal SP Varun Singla. The incident unfolded on the evening of October 6, when four masked robbers breached the home of Om Prakash in Dhaulagarh village, holding his family hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers seized cash and jewellery, fleeing on the victim's motorcycle and scooter. A swift investigation led to the arrest of Naveen, Sachin, Ravinder alias Ravi, and Dharmender alias Monu, with police recovering Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. Investigation continues as the suspects remain in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)