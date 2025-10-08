Daring Heist: Neighbors Turned Criminals Unravel VHP Leader Robbery
Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly robbing a VHP leader's home of cash and jewellery. The suspects, including a neighbor, held the family at gunpoint before escaping. Police quickly apprehended the culprits and recovered stolen items. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested four suspects for allegedly robbing the residence of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, officials announced on Wednesday.
Following their capture, authorities paraded the accused with shaved heads through the village, a move confirmed by Palwal SP Varun Singla. The incident unfolded on the evening of October 6, when four masked robbers breached the home of Om Prakash in Dhaulagarh village, holding his family hostage at gunpoint.
The robbers seized cash and jewellery, fleeing on the victim's motorcycle and scooter. A swift investigation led to the arrest of Naveen, Sachin, Ravinder alias Ravi, and Dharmender alias Monu, with police recovering Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. Investigation continues as the suspects remain in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- VHP leader
- arrested
- police
- Palwal
- Om Prakash
- hostage
- conspiracy
- investigation
- jewellery
ALSO READ
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release
Israel, Hamas reach agreement on 'first phase' of plan to stop fighting, release hostages and prisoners, Trump says, reports AP.
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal