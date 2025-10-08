Left Menu

Daring Heist: Neighbors Turned Criminals Unravel VHP Leader Robbery

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly robbing a VHP leader's home of cash and jewellery. The suspects, including a neighbor, held the family at gunpoint before escaping. Police quickly apprehended the culprits and recovered stolen items. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:45 IST
Daring Heist: Neighbors Turned Criminals Unravel VHP Leader Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested four suspects for allegedly robbing the residence of a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, officials announced on Wednesday.

Following their capture, authorities paraded the accused with shaved heads through the village, a move confirmed by Palwal SP Varun Singla. The incident unfolded on the evening of October 6, when four masked robbers breached the home of Om Prakash in Dhaulagarh village, holding his family hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers seized cash and jewellery, fleeing on the victim's motorcycle and scooter. A swift investigation led to the arrest of Naveen, Sachin, Ravinder alias Ravi, and Dharmender alias Monu, with police recovering Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. Investigation continues as the suspects remain in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
2
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
3
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
4
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025