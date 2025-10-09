Ecuador's Noboa Faces Unrest: Clash with Protestors in El Tambo

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa faced hostile protestors during a convoy trip to a rural town, where rocks were hurled at his vehicle in an alleged assassination attempt, according to his government.

Videos capturing the incident show protestors blocking the route to a sewage works event and throwing stones that shattered the car's windows. The attack took place during Noboa's tour to inaugurate infrastructure in impoverished areas.

The unrest follows his recent end to a diesel price subsidy, sparking nationwide protests. Claims of bullet damage to Noboa's car remain unverified, with his government citing widespread disapproval of his administration's policies as underlying tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)