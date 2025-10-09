United Nations Faces Peacekeeping Cuts Amid Financial Uncertainty

The United Nations is set to downsize its peacekeeping forces by a quarter in 11 global operations owing to monetary shortfalls, according to senior U.N. officials.

A senior official revealed that a repatriation of 13,000 to 14,000 troops, police, and civilian staff is anticipated. The U.S., the primary contributor, owes over $2.8 billion, with new payments uncertain.

President Trump has canceled $800 million in funding for upcoming years and proposed further cuts, citing ineffective missions in several regions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking efficiency improvements amid the organization's financial crisis as it marks its 80th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)