United Nations Faces Peacekeeping Cuts Amid Financial Uncertainty
The United Nations plans to reduce its peacekeeping personnel by 25% across 11 missions due to financial shortages, especially from the U.S. which owes over $2.8 billion. Cuts include troops, police, and civilian staff. The U.S. canceled future peacekeeping funds, proposing additional reductions in coming years.
The United Nations is set to downsize its peacekeeping forces by a quarter in 11 global operations owing to monetary shortfalls, according to senior U.N. officials.
A senior official revealed that a repatriation of 13,000 to 14,000 troops, police, and civilian staff is anticipated. The U.S., the primary contributor, owes over $2.8 billion, with new payments uncertain.
President Trump has canceled $800 million in funding for upcoming years and proposed further cuts, citing ineffective missions in several regions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking efficiency improvements amid the organization's financial crisis as it marks its 80th anniversary.
