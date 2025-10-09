Left Menu

United Nations Faces Peacekeeping Cuts Amid Financial Uncertainty

The United Nations plans to reduce its peacekeeping personnel by 25% across 11 missions due to financial shortages, especially from the U.S. which owes over $2.8 billion. Cuts include troops, police, and civilian staff. The U.S. canceled future peacekeeping funds, proposing additional reductions in coming years.

Updated: 09-10-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:52 IST
The United Nations is set to downsize its peacekeeping forces by a quarter in 11 global operations owing to monetary shortfalls, according to senior U.N. officials.

A senior official revealed that a repatriation of 13,000 to 14,000 troops, police, and civilian staff is anticipated. The U.S., the primary contributor, owes over $2.8 billion, with new payments uncertain.

President Trump has canceled $800 million in funding for upcoming years and proposed further cuts, citing ineffective missions in several regions. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking efficiency improvements amid the organization's financial crisis as it marks its 80th anniversary.

