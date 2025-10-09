Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Death in Ettumannur

A 56-year-old woman named Leena Jose was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Peroor near Ettumannur. Her son discovered her body and police have initiated a probe, suspecting it could be a murder. Forensic experts have been involved in the investigation.

Updated: 09-10-2025 09:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Death in Ettumannur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the quiet locality of Peroor near Ettumannur when 56-year-old Leena Jose was found dead at her residence early Thursday morning.

The shocking discovery was made by her son, who returned home from work to find her near the rear door with her throat slit.

Police have launched an investigation, treating it as a potential murder case, while forensic teams scoured the scene for crucial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

