Indonesia and Netherlands Forge Partnership to Aid Palm Oil Smallholders

Indonesia has signed an agreement with the Netherlands aimed at supporting palm oil smallholders. The announcement was made by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono during a joint briefing with Dutch counterpart David van Weel. This cooperation seeks to enhance the palm oil sector's sustainability and productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:46 IST
In a significant move to bolster small-scale palm oil producers, Indonesia has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands. The agreement, which was announced by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on Thursday, signals a commitment to support the sector viewed as crucial to the nation's economy.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, Sugiono emphasized the importance of this partnership. The accord aims to enhance the sustainability and productivity of palm oil smallholders, a critical component of Indonesia's agricultural landscape.

This collaboration highlights the ongoing efforts by both nations to address global concerns surrounding palm oil production, including environmental and socioeconomic issues. By joining forces, Indonesia and the Netherlands hope to lead by example in sustainable agriculture practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

