US Greenlights Major Nvidia Chip Exports to UAE

The United States has approved billion-dollar Nvidia chip exports to the United Arab Emirates. The deal, part of a U.S.-UAE artificial intelligence partnership, aims to enhance UAE's data centers to develop AI models, allowing the import of 500,000 AI chips annually starting in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has authorized the export of several billion dollars' worth of Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday.

This decision follows the Commerce Department's recent issuance of Nvidia export licenses as part of a bilateral artificial intelligence agreement established in May. This agreement is expected to augment the UAE's capacity to construct data centers crucial for the development of AI models.

While Nvidia has yet to comment on these developments, a Commerce Department spokesperson affirmed the U.S.'s dedication to the U.S.-UAE AI partnership. The agreement permits the UAE to import 500,000 advanced AI chips annually, starting in 2025, and may extend to 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

