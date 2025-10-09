US Greenlights Major Nvidia Chip Exports to UAE

The United States has authorized the export of several billion dollars' worth of Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday.

This decision follows the Commerce Department's recent issuance of Nvidia export licenses as part of a bilateral artificial intelligence agreement established in May. This agreement is expected to augment the UAE's capacity to construct data centers crucial for the development of AI models.

While Nvidia has yet to comment on these developments, a Commerce Department spokesperson affirmed the U.S.'s dedication to the U.S.-UAE AI partnership. The agreement permits the UAE to import 500,000 advanced AI chips annually, starting in 2025, and may extend to 2030.

