Revamping ITAT: Reforming Practices for Efficient Justice
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai highlights the significant pendency at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, with disputes worth Rs 6.85 lakh crore still under consideration. Praising the tribunal for reducing pending cases significantly, he emphasizes the need for comprehensive reforms and modernization to meet contemporary challenges and improve justice delivery.
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has termed the huge pendency of cases before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) as a 'major problem', with disputes involving Rs 6.85 lakh crore still awaiting resolution.
Speaking at a symposium, Justice Gavai lauded ITAT's success in reducing its case backlog from 85,000 to 24,000 over the past five years, highlighting this as a testament to effective collaboration between tribunal members and legal professionals.
Advocating for comprehensive reforms, Gavai stressed transparency in appointments, structural improvements, and the integration of technology to enhance the tribunal's efficiency and credibility. He warned that inconsistent rulings could undermine public trust in the legal system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
