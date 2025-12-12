Left Menu

India's Cabinet Paves Path for Major Reforms in Census, Education, and Energy Sectors

India's Cabinet has approved major initiatives including the 2027 Census budgeted at Rs 11,718 crore, a bill for a single higher education regulator, and a nuclear sector reform to welcome private players. These measures indicate significant steps towards advancing India's societal and infrastructural framework.

The Union Cabinet of India has sanctioned Rs 11,718 crore to conduct the Census 2027, marking the first-time inclusion of caste enumeration. This decision aligns with the government's vision to gather more comprehensive socio-economic data.

A new bill aiming to establish a centralized higher education regulatory body received the Cabinet's approval. This reform will replace existing entities like the UGC and AICTE, streamlining regulatory frameworks and enhancing educational standards in India.

In a significant policy shift, the civil nuclear sector is set to open up for private participation as the government moves to boost atomic energy capacity to 100 GW by 2047. This step underscores India's commitment to diversifying its energy resources while fostering economic growth and sustainability.

