Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights IPL Matches at Chinnaswamy, Moves on Reservation Reforms

In a significant development, the Karnataka Cabinet has given the nod for the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host international and Indian Premier League matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This approval follows stipulations that safety and security measures outlined by the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission are implemented.

The probe, initiated after a stampede resulted in the deaths of 11 people, highlighted the unsuitability of the stadium's design for large gatherings. The Commission recommended structural improvements, including additional gates, designated queuing zones, and updated evacuation plans.

Simultaneously, the Cabinet has been deliberating on a Bill that would adjust internal reservations among Scheduled Castes. This involves redistributing the existing 17 percent reservation into three categories, ensuring varying percentages for different communities, while also proposing a new vehicle cess aimed at improving road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)