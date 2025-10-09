Left Menu

India and Australia Boost Defense Ties with Joint Production Talks

India and Australia explored joint military hardware production as their defense ministers, Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles, discussed their strategic partnership in Canberra. The talks highlighted defense industry cooperation and regional security challenges. The ministers reaffirmed the importance of the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

India and Australia on Thursday made significant strides towards strengthening their defense partnership, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in talks with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, in Canberra. The discussions centered on exploring joint production of military hardware, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Australia, described his meeting with Marles as 'productive'. He emphasized the rapid growth of India's defense industry and its stature as a credible global source of high-quality defense technology. The talks reviewed India's defense collaborations with Australia, touching upon defense industry, cyber defense, and maritime security.

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Singh expressed gratitude for Australia's unwavering support on regional stability and countering cross-border terrorism. The discussions also included Singh's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who cherished his deep association with India. The India-Australia defense relationship has seen marked expansion in recent years, particularly after elevating to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.

