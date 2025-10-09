Tragic Tale of Financial Strain: Hospital Homicide and Suicide

In a grim turn of events, a 73-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram before dying by suicide, according to police reports.

Jayathy, 63, from Karakulam, was receiving dialysis for kidney-related issues when her husband, Bhasuran Achari, allegedly used a cable wire to end her life between 1 am and 4:30 am in Room 218.

Authorities indicate that financial stress from medical costs may have driven Bhasuran to this extreme act, culminating in his fatal leap from the hospital's fifth floor. Both deaths are under investigation, with relevant cases registered by local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)