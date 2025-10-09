India-UK Trade Deal: Transforming Economies

The Indian and British Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer respectively, emphasized the transformative potential of their recent trade agreement during Starmer's visit to Mumbai. This visit, accompanied by over a hundred sector leaders, underscores the commitment to elevating commercial ties.

The agreement aims to boost trade by 25.5 billion pounds by 2040, with Starmer confident that the deal will generate high-skilled job opportunities. Both leaders see collaboration in technology, education, and advanced communications as crucial areas to focus on.

Starmer also supported India's bid for a UN Security Council seat, further cementing the diplomatic rapport. An additional investment from 64 Indian companies promises a future-powered partnership, aligning with emerging global needs.