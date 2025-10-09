Left Menu

India-UK Trade Deal: Transforming Economies

Indian PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer discussed the potential impact of their recent trade deal, aiming to enhance commercial links and double trade by 2040. Starmer's visit included new investment commitments and highlighted cooperation in technology, education, defense, and security. The interaction signifies a strengthened bilateral partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian and British Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer respectively, emphasized the transformative potential of their recent trade agreement during Starmer's visit to Mumbai. This visit, accompanied by over a hundred sector leaders, underscores the commitment to elevating commercial ties.

The agreement aims to boost trade by 25.5 billion pounds by 2040, with Starmer confident that the deal will generate high-skilled job opportunities. Both leaders see collaboration in technology, education, and advanced communications as crucial areas to focus on.

Starmer also supported India's bid for a UN Security Council seat, further cementing the diplomatic rapport. An additional investment from 64 Indian companies promises a future-powered partnership, aligning with emerging global needs.

