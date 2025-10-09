North Korea Solidifies Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

North Korea has declared robust support for Russia's stance on the Ukraine conflict, as reported by North Korea's state-run agency KCNA in a joint statement released on Thursday.

This announcement demonstrates the strong diplomatic ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, emphasizing North Korea's backing of Russian military operations.

The timing of this statement aligns with the upcoming 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's Workers of Korea party, underscoring the nation's historical context and strategic alliances.

