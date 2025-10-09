Global Leaders Celebrate First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the initial success of the Gaza peace plan, marking a potential turning point in the prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict. The agreement, achieved through diplomatic collaboration led by US President Donald Trump and other global leaders, promises to alleviate a dire humanitarian situation.

The accord, welcomed internationally, arranges for the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and crucial entry of aid into Gaza. Starmer emphasized the relief and significance of this milestone for affected individuals and called for prompt, full implementation of provisions.

On the international stage, global leaders, including India's Narendra Modi and European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, expressed optimism for sustainable peace. While past ceasefires secured the release of dozens of hostages, this agreement raises hopes for long-term resolution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)