Unveiled Conspiracy: Shoe Incident Challenges India's Judiciary

A recent incident involving a shoe hurled at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a Supreme Court session has ignited a storm of controversy and allegations of a conspiracy against the judiciary, according to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal urged the public to speak out against perceived attempts to undermine judicial independence, warning that the attack sets a dangerous precedent. He further stated that the incident reflects societal biases, particularly against members of the Dalit community.

The shoe-throwing, carried out by an elderly lawyer allegedly unhappy with a recent court decision, underscores the potential for discord arising from contentious legal outcomes. The event has escalated into a significant discourse on the protection of judiciary officials in India.

