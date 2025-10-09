Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Jal Jeevan Mission Allegations

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses the BJP government of mismanaging the Jal Jeevan Mission, highlighting discrepancies in promised versus actual water connections. He claims that administrative mismanagement and favoritism mar the initiative, urging Union Minister C R Patil to address the issue during an upcoming visit.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has publicly condemned the state administration for alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. He accused the BJP-led government of operating a 'government of loot and lies' and falling short on delivering water connections promised in their budget announcements.

Gehlot pointed out that while the BJP promised 25 lakh connections for the mission, they only delivered 9.44 lakh, significantly less than what the previous Congress administration achieved. He criticized the current government's inability to meet their targets, exposing what he termed as 'false claims.'

The former CM also alleged corruption and favoritism within the Public Health Engineering Department, questioning the status of key engineering personnel and hinting at deeper issues within the scheme's implementation. He called on Union Minister C R Patil to investigate during his visit to Rajasthan.

