Man Arrested in Violent Virar Family Attack

A man has been arrested following a violent attack on a family in Virar, Palghar district. The victims, Netra Jagannath Gowari and her parents, suffered severe injuries from a sickle assault. The suspect, Dipesh Ashok Naik, was apprehended within 72 hours. Naik intended to rob the family due to his debts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:51 IST
In a shocking incident in Virar, a man has been arrested for allegedly attacking three members of a family, leaving them seriously injured. The attack occurred in the early hours of October 6, inside the family's residence in Bandarpada, Arnala, Palghar district.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Doiphode, the victims, Netra Jagannath Gowari and her elderly parents, Jagannath and Leela, were assaulted with a sickle by an intruder who entered their home with the intention to commit robbery.

The suspect, Dipesh Ashok Naik, was apprehended on October 8 by the Crime Branch Unit III of Virar, just 72 hours after the crime. Naik, who was reportedly in debt, admitted to entering the house for theft, which resulted in the brutal attack.

