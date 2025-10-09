Left Menu

Delhi Police's Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks Ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has seized over 7,800 kilograms of illegal fireworks in various operations across the city, arresting 32 individuals. The police effort aligns with the Supreme Court's directions and the Delhi government's ban to curb pollution. Significant recoveries have been made from residential, commercial, and godown locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:52 IST
Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police has intensified its clampdown on illegal fireworks, seizing over 7,800 kilograms of banned items in a series of operations across the city since September 1. Authorities have arrested 32 individuals as part of these efforts, which adhere to the Supreme Court's directives and the Delhi government's ban to curtail pollution during the festive season.

The operations, involving various police districts and special units such as the crime branch and AATS teams, have resulted in significant recoveries from residential areas, warehouses, and commercial units. The largest single haul occurred on September 25, when a house in West Delhi was found harboring 3,580 kg of firecrackers, leading to the arrest of a family involved in repackaging and selling the banned items.

The sustained crackdown has witnessed arrests and seizures from multiple locations, including Badarpur's rooftop storage, Bindapur's ice cream unit facade, and several distribution chains originating from Meerut and other nearby regions. Police continue to conduct surprise checks and dismantle illegal networks, aiming to prevent further circulation of banned fireworks in the capital.

