Jammu Crime Branch's Record-Breaking Year in Tackling Economic Offences

The Jammu Crime Branch accomplished a historic feat in 2025, registering 67 FIRs for serious economic offences and arresting 22 suspects in a year. This unprecedented performance was touted as a landmark by the agency on Wednesday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) demonstrated exceptional efficiency, resolving 1,186 complaints and establishing 67 new cases, marking the highest achievement in a quarter-century, an agency spokesman revealed.

Among the cases addressed, the agency brought chargesheets with a monetary value of Rs 20 crore. Investigations delved into various issues, including land fraud, impersonation, and financial misdemeanors, emphasizing the need for meticulous analysis and inter-agency coordination.

