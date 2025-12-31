Jammu Crime Branch's Record-Breaking Year in Tackling Economic Offences
In 2025, Jammu Crime Branch set a new benchmark by registering 67 FIRs for complex economic offences, marking its highest achievement in 25 years. The branch arrested 22 individuals and resolved 1,186 complaints. The EOW's efforts highlight the agency's thorough investigations into various financial crimes and misuse of positions.
The Jammu Crime Branch accomplished a historic feat in 2025, registering 67 FIRs for serious economic offences and arresting 22 suspects in a year. This unprecedented performance was touted as a landmark by the agency on Wednesday.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) demonstrated exceptional efficiency, resolving 1,186 complaints and establishing 67 new cases, marking the highest achievement in a quarter-century, an agency spokesman revealed.
Among the cases addressed, the agency brought chargesheets with a monetary value of Rs 20 crore. Investigations delved into various issues, including land fraud, impersonation, and financial misdemeanors, emphasizing the need for meticulous analysis and inter-agency coordination.
