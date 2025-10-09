Left Menu

Tragic Allegations: IPS Officer's Suicide Sparks Controversy in Haryana

Amneet P Kumar, whose husband IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly committed suicide, seeks intervention from Haryana's chief minister for swift action. Allegations in a suicide note accuse high-ranking officials of harassment. Despite evidence, no FIR has been filed, raising concerns about potential cover-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:00 IST
Tragic Allegations: IPS Officer's Suicide Sparks Controversy in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate twist of events, Amneet P Kumar, the widow of the deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, has appealed to the Haryana chief minister for urgent intervention. Her husband allegedly took his own life, leaving behind a suicide note that implicates high-ranking officials in persistent harassment and humiliation.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who recently returned from Japan, visited Amneet P Kumar to express condolences and assure her of forthcoming action. Despite these efforts, the lack of a filed FIR has sparked criticism, raising concerns about possible influence from powerful officials accused in the note.

The late Y Puran Kumar, a decorated officer, is mourned by the scheduled castes community and others who respected his integrity and courage. As suspicions of a cover-up grow, eyes are on the administration for swift justice to renew faith in governance and support the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

 India
2
Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

 India
3
Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge to 89%

Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025