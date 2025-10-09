Tragic Allegations: IPS Officer's Suicide Sparks Controversy in Haryana

In an unfortunate twist of events, Amneet P Kumar, the widow of the deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, has appealed to the Haryana chief minister for urgent intervention. Her husband allegedly took his own life, leaving behind a suicide note that implicates high-ranking officials in persistent harassment and humiliation.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who recently returned from Japan, visited Amneet P Kumar to express condolences and assure her of forthcoming action. Despite these efforts, the lack of a filed FIR has sparked criticism, raising concerns about possible influence from powerful officials accused in the note.

The late Y Puran Kumar, a decorated officer, is mourned by the scheduled castes community and others who respected his integrity and courage. As suspicions of a cover-up grow, eyes are on the administration for swift justice to renew faith in governance and support the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)