Tragic Farewell: The Shocking Alleged Suicide of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar

The Congress has called for an impartial probe into the alleged suicide of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, whose lifeless body was discovered with a gunshot wound at his home. The incident underscores the heightened need for accountability and transparency in the investigation process, as emphasized by opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Critics have pointed to the case as evidence of systemic failures, with allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment surfacing. Former Union Minister Kumari Selja described the tragedy as a reflection of institutional insensitivity, raising serious questions about the treatment of Dalit officers under the current administration.

As the political discourse intensifies, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned the present state of affairs, citing years of discrimination against Dalit officers. The bereaved family seeks justice, urging prompt legal action against those implicated in the alleged suicide note left by Kumar, as the state assures support at the highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)