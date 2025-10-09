Left Menu

Symbol Standoff: Delhi High Court Orders Election Commission to Grant Common Symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Election Commission of India to provide a common election symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh for the upcoming Bihar elections. The political entity, established in 1951 and renamed in 1979, asserts its statutory right to receive an election symbol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an order to the Election Commission of India, instructing it to allocate a common symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh for the upcoming Bihar elections. This directive aims to ensure the party's participation in the electoral process.

Justice Mini Pushkarna emphasized the necessity for the political party to approach the ECI to secure the symbol. The judge's decision underscores the importance of fair opportunities for all parties to contest in elections.

The petitioner, established in 1951 and renamed in 1979, highlighted their constitutional and statutory rights to contest elections. The party previously contested the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections with a common symbol "sitar" and continues to seek electoral representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

