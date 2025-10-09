Symbol Standoff: Delhi High Court Orders Election Commission to Grant Common Symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an order to the Election Commission of India, instructing it to allocate a common symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh for the upcoming Bihar elections. This directive aims to ensure the party's participation in the electoral process.

Justice Mini Pushkarna emphasized the necessity for the political party to approach the ECI to secure the symbol. The judge's decision underscores the importance of fair opportunities for all parties to contest in elections.

The petitioner, established in 1951 and renamed in 1979, highlighted their constitutional and statutory rights to contest elections. The party previously contested the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections with a common symbol "sitar" and continues to seek electoral representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)