Supreme Court Intervenes in Bihar Voter Roll Dispute

The Supreme Court has directed the Bihar State Legal Service Authority to assist voters excluded from the electoral rolls in filing appeals with the Election Commission. A drama unfolded when it was revealed that false details were provided in the affidavits, raising questions about the credibility of claims.

The Supreme Court has mandated the Bihar State Legal Service Authority to guide district bodies in aiding voters dropped from the electoral rolls. Voters can now appeal their exclusion, with a focus on detailed rejections, rather than ambiguous orders, ahead of an October 16 evaluation date.

During proceedings, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi highlighted inconsistencies in affidavits filed by the NGO, 'Association for Democratic Reforms.' It was revealed that the affidavit cited non-existent voters, casting doubt on the claims against the Bihar Special Intensive Revision exercise.

The top court expressed concern over the false information and urged verification by the district legal service authority. In the meantime, respondents, including the poll panel, are expected to submit their affidavits for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

