Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, urged authorities to curb religious fanaticism, following attacks on Christians in India. He stressed that Indian constitutional rights support the coexistence of all religions, condemning silence by those in power as tacit approval of such acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:08 IST
Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India
  • India

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, has strongly urged governing authorities to take action against religious fanatics following recent attacks on Christians throughout the country.

During an event at a church in Karukachal, he highlighted the urgent need for sensitization against these attacks, which he attributed to organizations like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. These groups, he suggested, act as feeder organizations for the RSS.

Mathews emphasized the constitutional right of all Indian citizens to freely practice their religion, cautioning that the silence of authorities could be seen as implicit approval of the persecution faced by minorities. His statements come amid growing concerns within the Christian community and demands for government intervention.

