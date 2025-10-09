Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Gogi Gang Member in Extortion Probe
Delhi Police have arrested Harender, a 32-year-old linked to the infamous Gogi gang, for allegedly threatening a man to vacate a workshop in Rohini. Acting on orders from jailed gangster Kapil alias Kallu, Harender's arrest followed a tip-off and he was previously wanted in multiple criminal cases.
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have detained a key member associated with the notorious Gogi gang. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Harender, was apprehended following allegations of intimidation linked to an extortion case in Rohini.
Harender, once declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court, allegedly threatened a workshop owner to vacate his premises. The threats came on the orders of Kapil alias Kallu, a jailed gang leader.
The arrest happened after police set up a trap in Rohini Sector-24, leading to Harender's capture. Police revealed his involvement in prior criminal activities, intensifying efforts to locate other gang members.
