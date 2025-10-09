Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Gogi Gang Member in Extortion Probe

Delhi Police have arrested Harender, a 32-year-old linked to the infamous Gogi gang, for allegedly threatening a man to vacate a workshop in Rohini. Acting on orders from jailed gangster Kapil alias Kallu, Harender's arrest followed a tip-off and he was previously wanted in multiple criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:27 IST
Delhi Police Arrest Notorious Gogi Gang Member in Extortion Probe
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have detained a key member associated with the notorious Gogi gang. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Harender, was apprehended following allegations of intimidation linked to an extortion case in Rohini.

Harender, once declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court, allegedly threatened a workshop owner to vacate his premises. The threats came on the orders of Kapil alias Kallu, a jailed gang leader.

The arrest happened after police set up a trap in Rohini Sector-24, leading to Harender's capture. Police revealed his involvement in prior criminal activities, intensifying efforts to locate other gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Economic Tug of War: Government Goals vs. Central Bank Policies

Japan's Economic Tug of War: Government Goals vs. Central Bank Policies

 Global
2
TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction

TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction

 India
3
Tamil Nadu CM Appeals for Fishermen's Release Amid Growing Distress

Tamil Nadu CM Appeals for Fishermen's Release Amid Growing Distress

 India
4
U.N. Chief Embraces Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Support

U.N. Chief Embraces Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025