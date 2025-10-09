DPWI Annual Report Highlights Fiscal Stability and Progress Toward Infrastructure Goals

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has announced that its latest annual performance report demonstrates tangible improvements in both fiscal management and service delivery, marking a year of renewed momentum under South Africa’s 7th Administration.

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala and Director-General Sifiso Mdakane presented the report to members of the Public Works and Infrastructure Portfolio Committee on Wednesday, outlining achievements that reflect the department’s strengthened leadership and accountability.

According to the DPWI, the 2024/25 annual report is not only a financial statement but also a roadmap of the department’s growing impact across South Africa. “The report reflects a year of strong stewardship and leadership since the start of the 7th Administration under the leadership of Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Minister Zikalala,” the department said.

Improved Fiscal Resources and Accountability

The report underscores improvements in fiscal resources management — a significant shift after several years of financial strain in the department. Enhanced cost controls, better procurement oversight, and effective project monitoring have led to more efficient use of public funds.

Director-General Mdakane emphasized that the department’s financial health has improved due to measures aimed at reducing irregular expenditure and tightening compliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The annual report, tabled before Parliament, also highlights the DPWI’s commitment to transparency and accountability in reporting to both legislators and citizens.

Delivering Services to Clients and the Public

In addition to fiscal recovery, the DPWI reported that it has continued to deliver meaningful services to its clients — including other government departments, public entities, and the public sector workforce.

Zikalala noted that the department’s Property Management Trading Entity (PMTE) played a key role in maintaining and optimizing the state’s immovable assets portfolio, ensuring public facilities are fit for use and cost-effective to maintain.

“The department is focusing on using public assets for public good, ensuring that government infrastructure contributes directly to community upliftment, education, healthcare, and job creation,” he said.

Advancing the ‘Construction Site South Africa’ Vision

One of the key highlights of the report is progress toward the government’s vision of “Turning South Africa into a Construction Site.” This initiative aims to unlock economic growth by accelerating infrastructure projects across the country — from roads and public buildings to social infrastructure in rural areas.

Through this strategy, DPWI aims to leverage infrastructure as a driver of inclusive growth and employment. The department has also expanded partnerships with the private sector to ensure the timely delivery of projects that benefit local economies and small businesses.

Creating Jobs Through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP)

The report further showcases the impact of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), which continues to create work opportunities for unemployed South Africans. In the past financial year, thousands of jobs were created through community-based projects in maintenance, greening, and social infrastructure.

Deputy Minister Zikalala reaffirmed that EPWP remains a cornerstone of the government’s efforts to tackle unemployment and poverty through labour-intensive initiatives. The department plans to scale up EPWP projects in the coming year, particularly in underdeveloped areas.

Strengthening the Path Forward

The DPWI’s 2024/25 Annual Report stands as a testament to the department’s evolving role as a key enabler of South Africa’s infrastructure-led recovery. It provides Parliament and the public with a transparent account of performance outcomes, highlighting both achievements and areas for further improvement.

With its renewed focus on fiscal discipline, efficiency, and inclusive growth, the DPWI aims to sustain the momentum in the coming year — advancing its mission to turn public works into a foundation for national development.