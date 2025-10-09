Shoe Attack on CJI Sparks Outcry and Legal Demand
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands action under the SC/ST Act against a man who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The incident highlights tensions stemming from Gavai's Dalit background. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the act.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the individual who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The attack is seen as rooted in caste tensions, as Gavai hails from the Dalit community and has achieved a high-ranking position.
Addressing the press, Athawale, a key Dalit leader and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, condemned the incident as unprecedented. He emphasized that no Chief Justice of India has faced such an attack before and linked it to the discomfort of upper caste members with Gavai's rise.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condemnation of the episode and reportedly communicated with the CJI about the matter. The alleged assailant, identified as 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, attempted the assault on Monday, triggering calls for legal action under the SC/ST Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Case under SC/ST Act should be registered against lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Justice Bhuyan differs on course of action in CJI shoe attack, says incident was affront to Supreme Court.
'For us it is a forgotten chapter,' CJI reiterates stand on shoe attack, proceeds with hearing.
My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter: CJI BR Gavai on shoe attack.
'I have my own views on this, he is CJI, its not a matter of joke!' says Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on shoe attack.