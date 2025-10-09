Left Menu

Shoe Attack on CJI Sparks Outcry and Legal Demand

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demands action under the SC/ST Act against a man who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The incident highlights tensions stemming from Gavai's Dalit background. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the individual who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The attack is seen as rooted in caste tensions, as Gavai hails from the Dalit community and has achieved a high-ranking position.

Addressing the press, Athawale, a key Dalit leader and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, condemned the incident as unprecedented. He emphasized that no Chief Justice of India has faced such an attack before and linked it to the discomfort of upper caste members with Gavai's rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condemnation of the episode and reportedly communicated with the CJI about the matter. The alleged assailant, identified as 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, attempted the assault on Monday, triggering calls for legal action under the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

