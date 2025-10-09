Shoe Attack on CJI Sparks Outcry and Legal Demand

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the individual who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The attack is seen as rooted in caste tensions, as Gavai hails from the Dalit community and has achieved a high-ranking position.

Addressing the press, Athawale, a key Dalit leader and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, condemned the incident as unprecedented. He emphasized that no Chief Justice of India has faced such an attack before and linked it to the discomfort of upper caste members with Gavai's rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condemnation of the episode and reportedly communicated with the CJI about the matter. The alleged assailant, identified as 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, attempted the assault on Monday, triggering calls for legal action under the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)