Sisisi Tolashe Highlights Major Gains in Child Protection and Social Support

Protecting the most vulnerable members of society — particularly children — remains central to the Department of Social Development’s (DSD) mission, Minister Sisisi Tolashe told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development during the presentation of the department’s 2024/25 Annual Report on Wednesday.

The session, held in Cape Town, also featured a briefing by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) on audit outcomes for the department and its key public entities — the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA). The engagement forms part of Parliament’s oversight process to ensure accountability, transparency, and improved governance in social service delivery.

Reaffirming Commitment to Children and Vulnerable Groups

Minister Tolashe said the department’s work continues to be anchored in protecting and uplifting children, older persons, and persons with disabilities, reflecting its constitutional responsibility to build a caring and inclusive society.

“For the period under review, we focused on improving the sector’s capacity for the implementation of the Children’s Act. We welcome the promulgation of the Children’s Amendment Act No. 17 of 2022, together with its supporting regulations, which will go a long way toward strengthening child protection safety nets,” the Minister said.

The Children’s Amendment Act, she explained, introduces reforms to streamline adoption processes, enhance early childhood development (ECD) services, and improve interdepartmental coordination in protecting vulnerable children.

Tolashe added that the department has continued to invest in provincial child protection services, sheltering for abused children, and capacity building for social workers, while also collaborating with civil society to expand community-based support systems.

Strengthening Social Protection Systems

The Minister noted that the 2024/25 financial year represented a period of transition and progress, coinciding with the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the rollout of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2025–2029.

She commended departmental staff and leadership for ensuring stability, continuity, and efficiency during the national transition, despite challenges in the broader social sector.

“Since my deployment to this portfolio, my priority has been, and continues to be, stabilising the department and its public entities to deliver on our core mandate,” Tolashe said.

She highlighted that critical vacancies — including those of Director-General, Deputy Director-General for Welfare Services, and Chief Financial Officer — had finally been filled, strengthening institutional capacity and decision-making.

Expanding Social Assistance and Reaching More Beneficiaries

The department’s social assistance programme remains one of the largest in the Global South, reaching over 28 million beneficiaries during the year under review.

This includes more than 13.1 million children who received the Child Support Grant, 4.1 million older persons benefiting from the Old Age Grant, and millions more accessing disability, foster care, and care dependency grants.

“Realising the pledge to ensure that no one is left behind demands that we remain focused on tackling child and adult poverty now and in the future,” the Minister affirmed.

Tolashe noted that the department continues to explore innovative measures to enhance efficiency in grant distribution, reduce payment system disruptions, and improve fraud detection mechanisms within SASSA.

Audit Outcomes and Governance Progress

The Auditor-General reported a qualified audit opinion with findings for the Department of Social Development, while SASSA achieved an unqualified audit opinion — a notable improvement from previous years.

Minister Tolashe welcomed the progress but urged SASSA and other entities to aim for clean audits.

“I have directed the CEO to meticulously deal with all findings of the Auditor-General and provide regular progress reports. We are determined to ensure that SASSA achieves a clean audit in the next financial year,” she said.

The Minister also addressed the ongoing Postbank–SASSA payment challenges, which have drawn national attention. She confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had referred the matter to an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to ensure a permanent solution.

“We assure the public that the termination of the Master Service Agreement between SASSA and the Postbank does not affect beneficiaries’ entitlement to their grants. All necessary measures have been taken to safeguard payments and ensure compliance with financial governance standards,” she said.

Advancing Gender Equality and Disability Inclusion

Minister Tolashe highlighted strides made in advancing gender and disability programmes, particularly in combating Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). The department tabled the Victim Support Services Bill before Cabinet to strengthen the legal framework for victim assistance and sheltering services.

She reported improved efficiency at the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre, which has been modernised to ensure 24-hour national coverage and better coordination with law enforcement and community-based organisations.

The department also continues to monitor the implementation of the Universal Treatment Curriculum across treatment centres, aimed at enhancing psychosocial support for victims of abuse and addiction.

Collaboration, Oversight, and the Road Ahead

Minister Tolashe expressed gratitude to the Portfolio Committee on Social Development for its continuous oversight role, which ensures that government policies translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

“The progress we have made would not have been possible without the commitment of our staff and the support of this committee. We are off to a good start, and I commit my leadership to ensuring that we continue to strengthen social protection for all,” she said.

She extended appreciation to Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks, Director-General Peter Netshipale, and the leadership teams of SASSA and the NDA for their collaboration in advancing South Africa’s social development agenda.

As the department enters a new planning cycle, the Minister reaffirmed that transparency, accountability, and service delivery excellence will remain the guiding principles in fulfilling its mandate to uplift South Africa’s most vulnerable citizens.