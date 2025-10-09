PRASA Doubles Passenger Trips, Earns First Clean Audit in Nearly a Decade

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has recorded a remarkable turnaround in both operational and financial performance, more than doubling its passenger trips during the 2024/25 financial year and achieving an Unqualified Audit Opinion from the Auditor-General for the first time in nine years.

PRASA’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Hishaam Emeran, unveiled the agency’s 2024/25 Annual Report at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, calling the results “a decisive return of passenger confidence and institutional stability.”

Surge in Passenger Numbers

The report reveals that passenger trips surged to 77 million, up from 39.4 million in the previous year — representing a 95% year-on-year increase. The growth was recorded across all major regions:

Gauteng: 40.7 million trips

Western Cape: 22.7 million trips

KwaZulu-Natal: 12.7 million trips

Eastern Cape: 670,000 trips

“Across every region, we have registered momentum,” said Emeran. “We expect passenger growth to continue across the PRASA network as we restore full services and modern infrastructure.”

Improved Service Performance

Of 208,254 scheduled train services, PRASA successfully operated 202,358, achieving a 91% on-time performance rate with only 3% cancellations. Emeran described punctuality as central to PRASA’s mission to rebuild commuter trust.

“Given that many of our passengers take the train to get to work, on-time performance guarantees reliability. This operational discipline, combined with the deployment of modern rolling stock, is why passengers are choosing rail again,” he said.

PRASA’s overall performance against its Annual Performance Plan (APP) reached 93%, an increase from 87% the previous year — the highest in more than a decade and marking three consecutive years of steady improvement.

Service Restoration and Corridor Recoveries

A key highlight of the year has been PRASA’s successful restoration of 35 out of 40 commuter rail service lines, with 70% now fully operational. Strategic corridors such as Johannesburg–Roodepoort–Randfontein and Saulsville–Pretoria have seen improved service frequencies and reduced travel times.

Emeran said these restorations were not only about getting trains running but also about reconnecting communities and revitalising urban mobility.

“Every line we restore translates into economic participation — people getting to work faster, small businesses growing near stations, and cities becoming more connected,” he noted.

Modernisation and Rolling Stock Renewal

PRASA’s Rolling Stock Modernisation Programme continues to be a cornerstone of its recovery. The number of operational Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains increased from 96 to 134 during the year, reflecting a steady transition to modern, energy-efficient trains.

By the end of March 2025, PRASA had received 268 new trains, including 60 delivered during the 2024/25 year, with over 70% deployed in key regions.

In tandem, the agency commissioned new signalling infrastructure on three priority lines in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, improving train frequency and reducing headways — the time intervals between trains — to ensure smoother operations.

Enhanced Safety and Station Upgrades

Emeran reaffirmed that safety remains one of PRASA’s top priorities. The agency maintained its three-year Railway Safety Regulator permit (valid until August 2025) and successfully closed 144 of 200 historical Improvement Directives.

In addition, PRASA revitalised 46 stations, surpassing its annual target of 40. This brings the total number of operational and recovered commuter stations to 313 out of 468 nationwide.

“These achievements show that our safety management systems and infrastructure maintenance are maturing,” said Emeran.

Financial Performance and Revenue Challenges

Despite rising passenger numbers, Metrorail revenue of R396.6 million fell slightly short of projections. The shortfall was attributed to ticketing system gaps, delay-related refunds, increased season ticket use, and deferred fare adjustments.

To address this, PRASA has launched interventions to stabilise its ticketing systems, refine customer policies, and proceed with planned fare adjustments to ensure that patronage growth translates into sustainable revenue generation.

A Clean Audit After Nine Years

In a major milestone for governance, PRASA received an Unqualified Audit Opinion from the Auditor-General — the agency’s first in nearly a decade.

This follows years of adverse audit outcomes, including four years of disclaimer opinions (2019–2022) and two years of qualified opinions (2023–2024).

“Our governance structures have shown marked improvement,” Emeran said. “This clean audit is a reflection of hard work to restore accountability, strengthen financial controls, and rebuild public confidence in PRASA.”

He added that PRASA’s Audit and Risk Committee reported consistent compliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), enhanced audit coverage across 52 audits in 42 operational areas, and improved quality assurance processes.

While the agency still faces challenges in financial controls and supply chain management, Emeran said corrective measures are in place and showing measurable progress.

Building a Reliable Public Rail Future

PRASA’s resurgence marks a turning point for South Africa’s passenger rail network — a service that millions rely on daily for work, education, and access to opportunity.

“After years of disruption, we are rebuilding trust through consistency, modernisation, and accountability,” Emeran concluded. “Our focus remains on delivering safe, reliable, and affordable public transport that connects people to opportunity and supports economic growth.”