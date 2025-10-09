Left Menu

Legacy Vandalized: Robert Badinter's Tomb Defaced Ahead of Pantheon Induction

The tomb of Robert Badinter, who abolished France's death penalty and decriminalised homosexuality, was vandalized with graffiti condemning his legacy. The incident occurred as Badinter was set to be inducted into the Pantheon. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the act, affirming the Republic's strength over hatred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:00 IST
Legacy Vandalized: Robert Badinter's Tomb Defaced Ahead of Pantheon Induction
  • Country:
  • France

The tomb of former French justice minister Robert Badinter was vandalised earlier this week, igniting a wave of outrage ahead of his induction into the prestigious Pantheon national monument in France.

Badinter, who died at 95, was a pivotal figure in the abolition of the death penalty and the decriminalisation of homosexuality in France. The graffiti discovered on his grave condemned his staunch opposition to capital punishment and his stance on LGBT rights.

In a strong rebuke, French President Emmanuel Macron deplored the act, stating, "Shame on those who sought to tarnish his memory." Macron emphasized the perpetual power of the Republic over hate, as Badinter's induction reinforces his enduring influence on justice and equality in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

