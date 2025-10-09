NSF Pushes for Resolution of Naga Political Issues, AFSPA Repeal

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has stepped up demands for the Nagaland government to address the longstanding Naga political issue and work towards repealing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the state. On Thursday, NSF submitted a nine-point memorandum to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, outlining their concerns.

NSF President Mteisuding and General Secretary Kenilo Kent expressed appreciation for government initiatives but highlighted critical issues impacting the Naga community's future. The federation called for genuine engagement with the Naga political cause, urging the government to work towards an inclusive and lasting solution, and improve integration across Naga territories.

The federation highlighted illegal immigration as a major threat, urging stronger enforcement of the Inner Line Permit system, and criticized the abolishment of the Free Movement Regime along the Indo-Myanmar border. They advocated educational advancements, demanding upgrades to Khelhoshe Polytechnic and job opportunities within educational institutions to promote local hiring and reduce unemployment.

