J.P. Nadda Highlights 25 Years of Healthcare Transformation at FICCI HEAL 2025

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, inaugurated and delivered the keynote address at the 19th edition of FICCI HEAL 2025, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog, at FICCI Federation House, New Delhi. The two-day conference, held under the theme “Care@25 – Defining Moments in Healthcare”, celebrates 25 years of healthcare reforms and innovation in India while charting the future course for a more equitable, resilient, and technology-driven health system.

A Transformative 25-Year Journey in Indian Healthcare

In his keynote address, Shri Nadda reflected on the evolution of India’s healthcare landscape over the past quarter-century, marked by landmark reforms, institution building, and a focus on universal health coverage. He noted that since 2017, India’s approach has shifted from segmented health delivery to a comprehensive, continuum-based care model encompassing preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative services.

Highlighting the creation of 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the country, Shri Nadda said these community-level health facilities serve as the first point of contact for millions, bridging access gaps and expanding the primary healthcare base. He added that the AAMs reflect the government’s vision of taking healthcare to the doorstep of every citizen.

Health Indicators Show Dramatic Improvement

Citing National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, Shri Nadda revealed that institutional deliveries have risen to 89%, up from 79%, thanks to the relentless efforts of ASHA workers and frontline healthcare personnel. The minister also presented significant improvements in India’s maternal and child health outcomes based on the Sample Registration System (SRS):

Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has fallen from 130 to 88 per lakh live births.

Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) dropped from 39 to 27 per thousand live births.

Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) declined by 42% , compared to a global average decline of 14%.

Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) saw a 39% reduction, exceeding the global decline rate of 11%.

“These achievements are not just numbers but testimonies to India’s commitment towards inclusive and quality healthcare,” Shri Nadda said, adding that India’s health indicators now reflect “a transformation driven by reform, innovation, and compassion.”

India’s Success Against Communicable Diseases

The Union Minister also underlined India’s impressive progress in the fight against Tuberculosis (TB). According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, India’s TB incidence has dropped by 17.7%, more than twice the global average decline of 8.3%. He cited a Lancet report that shows treatment initiation now happens within 10 to 15 days of diagnosis—demonstrating a significant improvement in early detection and case management.

Financial Protection and Health Reforms

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to financial protection, Shri Nadda announced that the upcoming GST 2.0 framework proposes 0% GST on health insurance premiums—a move aimed at making healthcare more affordable and expanding insurance coverage. He reiterated that affordability, accessibility, and quality remain the guiding pillars of India’s healthcare policy.

The minister highlighted flagship government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which are reshaping healthcare delivery through digital integration, paperless records, and a nationwide health ID system.

Collaboration and Innovation: The Road Ahead

Stressing the importance of public–private partnership (PPP) in healthcare innovation, Shri Nadda said platforms like FICCI HEAL are vital for fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and health professionals. “The private sector is an indispensable partner in our collective mission to build a healthier, self-reliant India,” he stated, emphasizing the need for shared innovation, research, and investment in infrastructure.

Prof. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, echoed the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, underscoring the government’s focus on building world-class health infrastructure, medical education, and research ecosystems to meet future healthcare demands.

Knowledge Papers Released to Shape Policy and Innovation

As part of the conference, Shri J.P. Nadda unveiled several knowledge papers developed in collaboration with leading consulting firms and industry experts. These include:

FICCI–EY Report: “True Accountable Care – Advancing Quality and Viability in Indian Healthcare” , outlining models for greater efficiency and accountability in care delivery.

FICCI Report: “Unlocking the Longevity Dividend – Active and Healthy Ageing in India” , which explores policies for senior citizen wellness and preventive healthcare.

FICCI–KPMG Report: “AI in Healthcare – Reimagine Care in AI-driven Transformation”, highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in diagnostics, treatment, and personalized medicine.

These publications aim to inform policy frameworks, drive evidence-based decision-making, and accelerate innovation in India’s rapidly evolving healthcare sector.

Industry Leaders Applaud India’s Health Vision

The event saw participation from prominent figures including Mr. Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI; Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder & Chairman of Mahajan Imaging; Ms. Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO – India & Neighboring Markets, Roche Pharma; Mr. Varun Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD, Becton Dickinson; and Mr. Dan Vahdat, Founder & CEO, Huma Therapeutics.

Industry leaders lauded India’s transformative healthcare initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting government-led reforms in digital health, AI integration, and universal access.

Towards a Healthier and Empowered India

Concluding his address, Shri Nadda reiterated the government’s long-term vision of building a healthy, resilient, and inclusive India by 2047, aligned with the goal of “Viksit Bharat.” He emphasized that the next phase of India’s healthcare journey will be driven by technology, transparency, and trust, ensuring that every citizen benefits from the nation’s progress in health and well-being.