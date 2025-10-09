Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October

This diary outlines a series of key political and economic events happening globally in October, including ministerial meetings, state visits, and crucial summit discussions addressing issues such as trade, technology, and finance in various parts of the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:50 IST
Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

October is packed with an array of significant political and economic events across the globe. Among the highlights are visits by world leaders and pivotal summit meetings that will address pressing issues ranging from trade to finance.

In France, Turkish and European leaders will converge to discuss Gaza's post-war transition. Meanwhile, New Delhi and Mumbai will play host to visits from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on strengthening trade and technology ties.

Significant geopolitical engagements also loom in Helsinki, Washington, and Paris, as leaders meet to deliberate on key bilateral and multilateral matters. The month promises important discussions that could shape economic and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

 Israel
2
Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

 Global
3
Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025