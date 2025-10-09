Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October

October is packed with an array of significant political and economic events across the globe. Among the highlights are visits by world leaders and pivotal summit meetings that will address pressing issues ranging from trade to finance.

In France, Turkish and European leaders will converge to discuss Gaza's post-war transition. Meanwhile, New Delhi and Mumbai will play host to visits from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on strengthening trade and technology ties.

Significant geopolitical engagements also loom in Helsinki, Washington, and Paris, as leaders meet to deliberate on key bilateral and multilateral matters. The month promises important discussions that could shape economic and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)