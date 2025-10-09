Dr. Pemmasani Calls for Ethical, Human-Centric AI at International Summit

At the International AI Summit 2025, held alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, emphasized that India’s technological journey is driven not by innovation for its own sake, but by its ability to transform lives and empower people.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Pemmasani highlighted how India’s digital revolution—from UPI to ONDC and AI-based disaster response systems—has become a model for inclusive and citizen-centric innovation. The summit brought together global experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to deliberate on the social, economic, and ethical dimensions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in shaping a sustainable digital future.

Transforming Lives Through AI-Driven Innovation

Dr. Pemmasani illustrated how digital transformation has touched every aspect of Indian life. He cited the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an example of how technology can democratize access to financial services, enabling seamless and instant transactions even in remote regions. Similarly, he highlighted the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which has empowered small businesses and local sellers by opening up e-commerce opportunities previously dominated by large platforms.

He also noted how AI-powered early warning and rescue systems saved over 500,000 lives during the 2024 Kerala floods, a testament to the life-saving potential of artificial intelligence when deployed responsibly. “India’s innovations are not about technology for technology’s sake—they are about transforming lives,” he said.

Combating Fraud and Protecting Citizens

The Minister showcased how the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is leveraging AI to combat cybercrime and protect citizens from digital fraud. He cited the AI-driven Fraud Risk Indicator, which successfully blocked 4.8 million scams and prevented losses exceeding ₹140 crore.

“These technologies reflect how India uses AI not just to automate systems but to empower, protect, and uplift people, particularly the most vulnerable,” Dr. Pemmasani remarked. He emphasized that AI governance must prioritize human welfare over profit or convenience, ensuring technology works for all sections of society.

Addressing the Dark Side of AI: Deepfakes, Bias, and Displacement

While lauding AI’s benefits, Dr. Pemmasani also issued a strong warning about its misuse and ethical challenges. He pointed to the growing menace of deepfakes, which he said are “undermining democracy.” Citing the 2024 national elections, he revealed that over 50 fake videos circulated widely on social media, spreading misinformation and eroding public trust in institutions.

The Minister also expressed concern about algorithmic bias in AI systems. “AI hiring tools have rejected 40% more women for IT jobs, and lending algorithms have unfairly denied rural applicants,” he said. “Technology that was meant to be neutral has mirrored societal prejudices, deepening inequality.”

He further cautioned that automation and job displacement could emerge as serious socio-economic challenges. By 2030, 15–30% of jobs in IT and manufacturing could be at risk due to automation, he warned, calling for proactive workforce reskilling and adaptive policies.

Equally alarming, he said, were privacy violations and erroneous AI predictions in sensitive sectors. Facial recognition systems, he noted, have misidentified minorities with up to 80% error rates, while AI diagnostic tools in Uttar Pradesh hospitals misdiagnosed 20% of tuberculosis cases, putting lives at risk. “Opaque, unaccountable AI systems can endanger citizens’ rights and safety,” he cautioned.

A Five-Point Framework for Responsible AI Governance

To ensure AI develops in alignment with ethical and democratic values, Dr. Pemmasani proposed a five-point framework for responsible AI governance.

Combat Bias: Mandate fairness audits and ensure AI models use diverse, representative datasets to eliminate social and gender bias. Protect Jobs: Launch large-scale reskilling programs under IndiaAI FutureSkills, preparing millions of workers for AI-driven employment opportunities. Safeguard Privacy: Enforce strong data protection laws and promote federated learning models that preserve individual privacy. Ensure Transparency: Require explainable AI (XAI) systems in critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and criminal justice, where accountability is paramount. Lead with Ethics: Establish AI governance frameworks rooted in Indian values but harmonized with global standards of fairness, safety, and inclusion.

He called upon governments, industries, academia, and citizens to collaborate in building an ethical AI ecosystem that enhances trust and accountability. “We must ensure that our AI systems are trustworthy, inclusive, and human-centric. Only then can we realize the true potential of this transformative technology,” he affirmed.

India’s Role in Shaping the Global AI Landscape

Dr. Pemmasani reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a leader in ethical AI governance through initiatives such as IndiaAI Mission, Digital India Act, and India Data Management Framework. He said India is uniquely positioned to lead global discussions on AI ethics due to its experience in balancing innovation with inclusion, and its strong democratic foundations.

He noted that India’s ongoing efforts at platforms such as the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, UNESCO’s AI Ethics Dialogue, and Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) reflect the nation’s belief in a “one-world, one-tech” philosophy, where technology serves as a force for global good.

IMC 2025: Showcasing India’s AI-Driven Future

The International AI Summit 2025, held as part of India Mobile Congress, brought together over 2,000 delegates, including leading global AI experts, innovators, and policymakers. The sessions focused on AI in public safety, healthcare, education, governance, and sustainable development, showcasing India’s growing stature as a hub for responsible innovation.

The event also featured exhibits on AI-enabled networks, 6G readiness, autonomous mobility, and cybersecurity solutions, reflecting India’s readiness to harness next-generation technologies for both economic and societal transformation.

Toward a Human-Centric AI Future

Concluding his address, Dr. Pemmasani emphasized that India’s AI future must remain deeply human-centric, guided by ethics and empathy. “Artificial Intelligence must serve humanity—not the other way around,” he said. “Our innovations must reflect our values: inclusion, transparency, and compassion. That is the India way of leading the AI revolution.”

His call to action underscored India’s unwavering resolve to create an AI-powered digital economy that uplifts every citizen and strengthens democracy in the digital age.