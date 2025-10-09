Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Appeals for Fishermen's Release Amid Growing Distress

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently intervene for the release of 47 fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy. The incident has created significant distress and fear in the fishing communities across the coastal districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday sought the urgent assistance of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of 47 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy.

The fishermen, who embarked on their journey from Ramanathapuram on five boats, were apprehended, sparking fear and uncertainty within the fishing communities across the coastal districts. Stalin emphasized the distress caused by the situation, marking it as the first instance in 2025 of such a large-scale apprehension.

Highlighting the adverse effects of repeated incidents on the fishermen's safety and livelihoods, Stalin urged Jaishankar to intervene swiftly and secure their release, alongside 242 boats and 74 fishermen still in custody. He also called for diplomatic measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

