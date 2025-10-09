Left Menu

Luxury Vehicles Smuggling Ring Busted in Kerala: Stars Under Scrutiny

A probe by the Enforcement Directorate into a luxury vehicle smuggling ring has implicated Coimbatore-based operatives using forged documents to transport vehicles from Bhutan to Kerala. Known Malayalam actors are reportedly involved. The investigation reveals illegal dismantling and selling of parts, with funds traced to foreign accounts.

An Enforcement Directorate investigation has uncovered a sophisticated luxury vehicle smuggling operation implicating high-profile individuals, including Malayalam film industry stars in Kerala.

Coimbatore operatives allegedly acquired luxury vehicles from Bhutan through a former Bhutanese Army personnel, before illegally transporting them to India using falsified documents. The vehicles were dismantled and sold as parts in several states.

No import duties were paid, and payments were managed through unofficial channels, raising substantial financial and legal concerns. Further investigation is ongoing to track the foreign funds and extend the probe to other suspects within the syndicate network.

