Government Crackdown on Absent Air Traffic Controllers Amid Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that air traffic controllers who repeatedly skip work during the government shutdown may face dismissal. Despite most controllers working without pay, their absence is causing significant travel disruptions. Duffy emphasized the need for a dedicated workforce to maintain air traffic operations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a stern warning Thursday, stating the possibility of dismissing air traffic controllers who regularly fail to show up for work. This comes as a reaction to increasing air travel disruptions during the ongoing government shutdown.

Speaking on Fox Business, Duffy emphasized the importance of dedication from air traffic staff by saying, "If we have some on our staff that aren't dedicated like we need, we're going to let them go. I can't have people not showing up for work."

Duffy noted that while 90 to 95% of controllers continue to work without pay, even a small number of absentees can lead to major disruptions in air travel. "It's a small fraction of people who don't come to work that can create this massive disruption, and that's what you're seeing rippling through our skies today," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

