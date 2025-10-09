Supreme Court Expands Pathways for Judicial Officers to Become District Judges

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday that judicial officers with a history of at least seven years of advocacy are now eligible for district judge appointments under the Bar quota. This decision, made by a five-judge Constitution bench, revises earlier interpretations and lays down a comprehensive framework for judicial appointments.

The verdict, delivered by Chief Justice B R Gavai and other justices, emphasizes that the combined experience of judicial officers should include their tenure as advocates. This recalibration of eligibility criteria aims to provide a level playing field for judicial officers and broadens the pathway for their advancement within the judicial system.

The court's ruling mandates state governments to align their rules with this judgment within three months, ensuring no retroactive effect on completed appointments. This decision marks a significant shift in judicial appointment policies, fostering a more inclusive and competitive environment for aspiring district judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)