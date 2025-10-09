Supreme Court Expands Pathways for Judicial Officers to Become District Judges
The Supreme Court has ruled that judicial officers with seven years of previous legal practice are eligible for district judge vacancies under the Bar quota. This landmark decision, by a five-judge Constitution bench, revises the interpretation of Article 233, promoting equal competition within the judicial appointment process.
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday that judicial officers with a history of at least seven years of advocacy are now eligible for district judge appointments under the Bar quota. This decision, made by a five-judge Constitution bench, revises earlier interpretations and lays down a comprehensive framework for judicial appointments.
The verdict, delivered by Chief Justice B R Gavai and other justices, emphasizes that the combined experience of judicial officers should include their tenure as advocates. This recalibration of eligibility criteria aims to provide a level playing field for judicial officers and broadens the pathway for their advancement within the judicial system.
The court's ruling mandates state governments to align their rules with this judgment within three months, ensuring no retroactive effect on completed appointments. This decision marks a significant shift in judicial appointment policies, fostering a more inclusive and competitive environment for aspiring district judges.
