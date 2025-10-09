Ceasefire in Gaza: A New Path to Peace and Self-Determination

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded a significant agreement on Thursday that seeks to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. He considers this development a crucial step toward Palestinian self-determination.

Speaking at the United Nations, Guterres urged stakeholders to capitalize on this opportunity to forge a credible political pathway. The goal is to end the occupation, acknowledge the Palestinian right to self-determination, and ultimately achieve a two-state solution. He emphasized the necessity for sustained humanitarian access in Gaza amid the ongoing crisis.

Commending the efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, Guterres highlighted the importance of establishing a permanent ceasefire. The agreement comes in the aftermath of the October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which escalated the humanitarian crisis significantly, with numerous casualties reported on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)