Supreme Court Unveils Pivotal Rulings on Judicial Appointments, Surrogacy, and More
The Supreme Court delivered several critical rulings addressing diverse issues. Notable decisions include eligibility of judicial officers for district judge appointments, surrogacy law provisions, and a PIL related to toxic cough syrup deaths. The court also deliberated on mandatory waqf property registrations and emphasized early sex education for children.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday announced several significant rulings. In one decision, the court determined that judicial officers with prior advocacy experience can fill district judge vacancies reserved for bar members.
In a noteworthy move, the court agreed to hear a public interest litigation concerning child deaths from toxic cough syrup, signaling potential systemic reforms in drug safety. Additionally, the Supreme Court addressed issues related to surrogacy and waqf property registrations.
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai reflected on a personal incident involving a shoe-throwing attempt, labeling it a 'forgotten chapter.' The court also highlighted the necessity for introducing sex education at younger school ages and addressed public disclosure requirements for investment funds.
