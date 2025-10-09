Left Menu

Supreme Court Unveils Pivotal Rulings on Judicial Appointments, Surrogacy, and More

The Supreme Court delivered several critical rulings addressing diverse issues. Notable decisions include eligibility of judicial officers for district judge appointments, surrogacy law provisions, and a PIL related to toxic cough syrup deaths. The court also deliberated on mandatory waqf property registrations and emphasized early sex education for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:39 IST
Supreme Court Unveils Pivotal Rulings on Judicial Appointments, Surrogacy, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday announced several significant rulings. In one decision, the court determined that judicial officers with prior advocacy experience can fill district judge vacancies reserved for bar members.

In a noteworthy move, the court agreed to hear a public interest litigation concerning child deaths from toxic cough syrup, signaling potential systemic reforms in drug safety. Additionally, the Supreme Court addressed issues related to surrogacy and waqf property registrations.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai reflected on a personal incident involving a shoe-throwing attempt, labeling it a 'forgotten chapter.' The court also highlighted the necessity for introducing sex education at younger school ages and addressed public disclosure requirements for investment funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India
2
Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

 Global
3
Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda

Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025