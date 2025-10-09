Election Commission Pledges Integrity in West Bengal Voter List Overhaul

The Election Commission on Thursday firmly stated that no valid voter's name will be omitted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal. This assurance counters the ruling Trinamool Congress's concerns.

At a high-level meeting in Purba Medinipur, CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal emphasized the adherence to legal protocols concerning the voter list revision. Despite BJP MP Shantanu Thakur's claim of removing 1.2 crore 'illegal voters,' TMC leader Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning against such actions.

The meeting saw attendance from key district officials, where Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti underscored the strict adherence to the EC's guidelines. The central EC team has concluded its on-ground assessment, and a formal notification about the revision is expected soon.